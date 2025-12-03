Some GP clinics across Wexford are extending opening hours due to high demand

Due to a rise in respiratory illnesses, a number of GP clinics across Wexford are extending their opening hours to accommodate the increased demand for appointments.

Health officials are urging those experiencing symptoms to seek medical advice promptly.

The extended hours which run into the evening aim to ease pressure on clinics and ensure timely care for patients. Residents are advised to contact their local clinic for details on the new hours and availability.

In Sunnyside Medical Centre & the Faythe Medical Centre clinics will operate on Monday evenings from 8th December from 5-7pm and are by appointment only.

Meanwhile in WGH there are 16 people waiting for beds.

