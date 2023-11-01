“Someone is going to be killed” – Gardaí to deploy major response to Drumgoold antisocial behaviour

Gardai in Enniscorthy have confirmed that that full resources of the force will be deployed to Enniscorthy next weekend following incidences of antisocial behaviour in the area.

The Road Policing Unit and Armed Response Unit will join with the local force to carry out a targeted operation on the perpetrators of antisocial behaviour.

In addition, Gardai have confirmed that perpetrators of last nights incident in Drumgoold will be arrested and held accountable.

Last night saw a number of fireworks being discharged in the area. A passing motorist was temporarily blinded after a firework was thrown at his car causing him to lose control and subsequently hit a teenager.

Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene and the teenager was brought to Wexford General Hospital. He was detained there and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

All businesses in the area had been forced to close due to ongoing disruption.

Local residents have said that they are living in fear every Sunday as buses arrive with groups of travelers who are engaging in grabbing and other antisocial behaviours.

Hundreds from New Ross, Carlow and Bunclody descend upon the Drumgoold area outside Enniscorthy.

Local resident and ex Councillor Paddy Kavanagh explained what has been happening:

“Its this grabbing, other sections of community wouldn’t be able to congregate like this. Its out of control, someone has to bring it back under control. There has to be rules and regulations. It has been happening for years and had died down a bit but now it is back up worse than ever again. One thing I sense is the fear, I keep telling people to speak out but people are genuinely afraid.”

Another resident Marian spoke out:

“My mother and father have had their door kicked in, windows have had to be replaced. My mother is 80 and my father is 81 with chronic illness, my sister is disabled on 24 hour oxygen. One time a few weeks ago the front door got such a loud bang that my sister had a panic attack and had to be taken to hospital. Someone has to speak up at some stage, and I’m as afraid as anyone else but someone is going to be killed.”

Local Councillor Jackser Owens has called for a Special Meeting to be held with Oireachtas members, locals and Gardai to address the issues.

