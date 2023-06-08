Someone in Wexford has woken up a lot richer this morning.

A National Lottery player from Co. Wexford was the biggest winner in last night’s €11.1 million draw after matching 5 numbers and the bonus to scoop a €418,978 prize in the main Lotto draw.

The player from the Model County, purchased their winning quick pick ticket online or on the National Lottery app. The winning Lotto numbers from the draw were: 7, 10, 11, 22 25, 37 and the bonus was 16.

With over 89,000 winners across Wednesday’s Lotto and Lotto Plus draws, the National Lottery are asking players across the country to check their tickets and the big Wexford winner of last night’s draw should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

So far this year, the Lotto game has made six millionaires with four jackpot wins by players in Limerick (2), Dublin and Meath and two Lotto Plus 1 top prize wins by players in Kerry and Dublin.

As there was no winner of last night’s Lotto Jackpot worth €11,112,769, Saturday night’s (10th June) jackpot prize rolls to an incredible €11.5 Million (estimate), which would make it the highest Lotto Jackpot prize of 2023 if won on Saturday night.

