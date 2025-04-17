Back to Sport

Sophie Becker selected for World Athletics Relays

Sport

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

Wexford native Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC) has been selected for both the women’s 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay teams representing Ireland at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China on May 10–11, 2025.

The Irish teams will be competing to qualify for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, with the top 14 teams in each event earning a place.

Becker was part of the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team that finished fourth in the Olympic final in Paris (2024)

It comes as Athletics Ireland have announced a 14-strong team ahead of the upcoming World Athletics Relays

Women’s, men’s and mixed 4x400m relay teams will travel to the championships aiming to seal all-important qualification for September’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

The top fourteen teams in each event qualify for the World Championships.

The women’s 4x400m relay team who finished fourth in last summer’s Olympic final in Paris will all travel to China. Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC), Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC), Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC) and Phil Healy (Bandon AC) are all also listed for the mixed 4x400m team.

Chris O’Donnell (North Sligo AC) was part of the mixed 4x400m team who won a memorable gold at the European Athletics Championships in Rome nearly twelve months ago. The Grange native is part of both the men’s and mixed squads.

Cillín Greene (Galway City Harriers) medalled at these championships in Nassau, the Bahamas last year on the mixed 4x400m team and he will be looking to contribute strongly once again to both mixed and men’s teams.

SELECTIONS:

Athlete

Event

Club

Coach

Rhasidat Adeleke

Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

Tallaght AC

Edrick Floreal

Sharlene Mawdsley

Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

Newport AC

Tony Lester

Sophie Becker

Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

Raheny Shamrock AC

Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott

Phil Healy

Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

Bandon AC

Shane McCormack

Rachel McCann

Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

North Down AC

Ian Neely

Lauren Cadden

Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

Sligo AC

Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows

Kate O’Connell

Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

Lucan Harriers AC

Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott

Cillín Greene

Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

Galway City Harriers

Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott

Conor Kelly

Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

Finn Valley AC

Paul Miller

Marcus Lawler

Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

Clonliffe Harriers

Patricia Lawler

Jack Raftery

Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

Donore Harriers

Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott

David Bosch

Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

UCD AC

Kenneth Kiernan, Ruaidhri Kedney, Ed Carthy

Chris O’Donnell

Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

North Sligo AC

Stewart Marshall

Callum Baird

Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m

Ballymena & Antrim AC

Ian Neely
To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave