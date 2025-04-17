Sophie Becker selected for World Athletics Relays

Wexford native Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC) has been selected for both the women’s 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay teams representing Ireland at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China on May 10–11, 2025.

The Irish teams will be competing to qualify for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, with the top 14 teams in each event earning a place.

Becker was part of the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team that finished fourth in the Olympic final in Paris (2024)

It comes as Athletics Ireland have announced a 14-strong team ahead of the upcoming World Athletics Relays

Women’s, men’s and mixed 4x400m relay teams will travel to the championships aiming to seal all-important qualification for September’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

The women’s 4x400m relay team who finished fourth in last summer’s Olympic final in Paris will all travel to China. Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC), Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC), Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC) and Phil Healy (Bandon AC) are all also listed for the mixed 4x400m team.

Chris O’Donnell (North Sligo AC) was part of the mixed 4x400m team who won a memorable gold at the European Athletics Championships in Rome nearly twelve months ago. The Grange native is part of both the men’s and mixed squads.

Cillín Greene (Galway City Harriers) medalled at these championships in Nassau, the Bahamas last year on the mixed 4x400m team and he will be looking to contribute strongly once again to both mixed and men’s teams.

SELECTIONS:

Athlete Event Club Coach Rhasidat Adeleke Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Tallaght AC Edrick Floreal Sharlene Mawdsley Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Newport AC Tony Lester Sophie Becker Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Raheny Shamrock AC Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott Phil Healy Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Bandon AC Shane McCormack Rachel McCann Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m North Down AC Ian Neely Lauren Cadden Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Sligo AC Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows Kate O’Connell Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Lucan Harriers AC Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott Cillín Greene Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Galway City Harriers Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott Conor Kelly Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Finn Valley AC Paul Miller Marcus Lawler Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Clonliffe Harriers Patricia Lawler Jack Raftery Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Donore Harriers Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott David Bosch Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m UCD AC Kenneth Kiernan, Ruaidhri Kedney, Ed Carthy Chris O’Donnell Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m North Sligo AC Stewart Marshall Callum Baird Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Ballymena & Antrim AC Ian Neely