South East Committee of Regional Health Forum South meets

Following from the recent local elections and the subsequent composition of a new HSE Regional Health Forum South, its South East Committee met for the first time this week in Kilkenny.

There are four HSE Regional Health Forums (see https://www.hse.ie/eng/about/personalpq/rhforums/) and their membership is made up of nominated representatives from the city and county councils in their functional area. The Regional Health Forum South serves counties Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The Fora make representations to the HSE on the range and operation of health services in their areas.

Present for this committee meeting were the recently appointed HSE Dublin South East Integrated Healthcare Area managers Roseanne Killeen (for Carlow-Kilkenny/Tipperary South) and Dr. Sinead Reynolds (for Waterford/Wexford). See https://about.hse.ie/health-regions/hse-dublin-and-south-east/about-hse-dublin-and-south-east/

Councillor John Coonan (of Kilkenny County Council) was elected Chair of the South East committee of HSE Regional Health Forum South.

Councillors Fergal Browne, Daniel Pender and Adrienne Wallace are nominated to represent Carlow County Council on the Forum.

Councillors Tomás Breathnach, John Coonan, Pat Dunphy and Ger Frisby are nominated to represent Kilkenny County Council on the Forum.

Councillors David Dunne, Roger Kennedy, Marie Murphy and Michael Smith nominated to represent Tipperary County Council on the Forum.

Councillors Declan Barry, Liam Brazil, Damien Geoghegan, Conor McGuinness, John O’ Leary and Adam Wyse are nominated to represent Waterford City and County Council on the Forum.

Councillors Cathal Byrne, John Fleming, Frank Staples and Joe Sullivan are nominated to represent Wexford County Council on the Forum.

Related