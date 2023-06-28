South East Radio News Editor makes statement regarding criticism of ‘ticking clock’

In response to Councillor Michael Sheehan, the Chairman of the New Ross District of Wexford County Council‘s recent criticism of South East Radio’s coverage of the continued closure of the Accident and Emergency Department at Wexford General Hospital due to fire on 1st March last, the station’s News Editor, Alan Corcoran has said:

“We must recognise that the Accident and Emergency Department in Wexford General Hospital is the most critical infrastructure for the people of County Wexford and its continued closure puts lives at risk everyday throughout our county.

South East Radio’s decision to display a ticking clock on our website, highlighting the duration of the closure of the Accident and Emergency Department is our way of ensuring that this critical issue remains at the forefront of our local community’s minds.

The closure of the A&E has already had serious implications for public health and safety, and on a daily basis, our listeners voice their concerns and frustrations to South East Radio about its prolonged closure. South East Radio’s coverage aims to raise awareness about the situation and keep the public informed.

Regardless of the political pressure that South East Radio is subjected to by Wexford County Council, I can assure the people of County Wexford that we will continue to highlight the A&E Departments continued closure and will hold the relevant organisations to account, until the hospital returns to beingfully operational.”