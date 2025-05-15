South East Radio has once again cemented its place as County Wexford’s favourite radio station.

The latest independent listenership figures from IPSOS/MRBI, published today, confirm that South East Radio remains the most listened to station in the county.

Not only that, but South East Radio continues to lead the way across Leinster with the highest market share in the province an accolade it has consistently held, reflecting its incredibly loyal audience.

Almost 70,000 people tune into South East Radio every week across Co. Wexford, with the station seeing significant gains among the key 20- to 44-year-old demographic.

Eamonn Buttle, Managing Director at South East Radio, says the latest results are a credit to the hard-working team and he also paid tribute to our loyal listeners and dedicated advertisers, who have supported the radio station for almost four decades”.

He says South East Radio is proud to continue delivering top-quality local news, sport, current affairs and music for the people of Co. Wexford

