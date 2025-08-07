South East Radio Surges Past Rivals in Key Demographics

There’s even more reason to celebrate in Co. Wexford this week.

As the county welcomes hundreds of thousands for the Fleadh Cheoil, South East Radio is also marking a significant jump in listenership.

Latest independent JNLR figures published today show South East Radio gaining 4,000 new listeners over the past three months, bringing the daily total to an impressive 53,000 adults.

The station now holds the top market share in all key demographics, including the competitive 15 to 34 age group where it has overtaken regional rival Beat.

Alan Corcoran’s flagship programme Morning Mix leads the way, attracting a new generation of listeners with local news, engaging personalities and great music.

For advertisers, the combined audiences of South East Radio and sister station Midlands 103 now exceeds 133,000 adults daily, concentrated in Leinster’s fastest growing areas.

Marion Barry, Sales Manager of South East Radio had this to say:

