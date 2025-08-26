South East Radio’s Alan Corcoran Shortlisted for National Radio Award

South East Radio’s Alan Corcoran has been shortlisted for Speech Broadcaster of the Year at the 2025 IMRO Radio Awards, recognising his outstanding work on the Morning Mix programme.

The IMRO Radio Awards celebrate the very best in Irish radio broadcasting, highlighting talent, creativity and innovation across national and local stations. The awards are considered one of the most prestigious events in the Irish media calendar, honouring excellence across news, speech, music and specialist programming.

This marks Alan’s eighth nomination in this highly competitive category. He previously won silver in 2016 and 2020, and picked up the bronze award in 2023 — a testament to his consistent excellence and strong connection with listeners in Wexford and beyond.

The 2025 IMRO Radio Awards ceremony will take place on Friday, October 3rd at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny, bringing together the best voices and producers in Irish radio for an evening of celebration.

South East Radio and the wider Wexford community will be cheering Alan on as he represents the South East on a national stage once again.

Go Alan!!

