South East Radios “Clár Sa Charr” has been shortlisted for an Oireachtas Media Award

The Oireachtas Media Awards celebrate achievement and excellence in the Irish language media sector.

Clár Sa Charr has been shortlisted in the Irish Programme of the year on Commercial Radio category

The segment airs each Friday at 8:20am on The Jumbo Breakfast Show with Phil & Aileen

“Clár sa Charr” is funded by Coimisiun na Mean as part of the Sound & Vision Scheme

Related