South Wexford victim of road flooding again today

South Wexford has seen significant flooding again today in Murrintown, Taghmon and Bridgetown.

A local Councillor is insisting that the Government takes action on the low lying ground in these areas.

Councillor Jim Codd says that a new plan needs to be put in place to deal with the current heavier rainfall:

“I am insisting that the Government take action on the low lying ground down here. We must get the dykes cleaned and make sure that the water can make its way off the roads. Unless we get down to the small jobs, that is where the battle must happen. The OPW are responsible and we need a new plan for the low lying lands of Wexford, we cannot continue with the same plan.”

