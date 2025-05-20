Speaker System Installed at St Mary’s Cemetery Ahead of Pattern Day 2025

A long-standing request from the community in Enniscorthy, has finally been addressed with the installation of a new speaker system in the area’s cemetery, just in time for Pattern Day 2025.

Newly elected Councillor Pat Kehoe has been working to resolve the issue after being contacted by several local residents. The problem stemmed from a lack of audio coverage in the newer section of the cemetery, located across the road from the original site, where religious services and ceremonies were difficult to hear due to the absence of speakers.

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr Kehoe said “People were finding it hard to hear anything during the Pattern or funeral services on that side of the road , so I took it on.”

After consultations with an electrician who had previously worked on the site, as well as the district engineer and onsite contractors, a plan was developed to lay underground cabling and install junction boxes on both sides of the road. The work has now been completed.

This marks the first time since the cemetery opened in 2011 that both sections will have full speaker coverage for events like Pattern Day.

Cllr Kehoe thanked Father Tom Dalton of St. Aidan’s Parish and the local district engineer for their cooperation and permissions, saying he is delighted to see the project finally come together.

“I’m just really happy this has been done,” he said. “It’ll make a big difference to families attending services and ensure everyone can feel fully part of them.”

