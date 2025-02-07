Speed Limit Reductions come into effect today

From Today, February 7th, the speed limit on our rural local roads will be reduced from 80 km/h to 60 km/h. These roads primarily serve local traffic and connect rural communities. They are designated with an ‘L’ followed by a number, or may not have a number at all.

This reduction is part of the Government’s Road Safety Strategy, aimed at decreasing fatalities and protecting all road users. Lowering speed limits is one of the key measures to improve road safety across the country.

Local authorities have received funding from the Department of Transport to install new poles and signs marking the updated speed limit. The ‘rural speed limit sign,’ used on specific single-lane rural roads, will now indicate that a maximum speed of 60 km/h applies.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien welcomed the change, emphasizing that driving at slower speeds saves lives. “Driving slower means that in the event of a collision, either for drivers or vulnerable road users, serious injury or death is far less likely. It also reduces the likelihood of accidents altogether. Road fatalities are preventable through sensible measures, and this Government is committed to reducing road deaths and serious injuries.”

Minister of State Seán Canney also endorsed the change, noting that it follows years of consultation and research, including the 2023 Speed Limit Review. “This change is an important step towards safer roads. Speed limits, road safety education, and enforcement have all helped reduce road fatalities, but recent trends have shown an increase. By observing speed limits and driving responsibly, we can continue to make rural roads safer for everyone.”

Wexford Sergeant Eddie Wilde said, “Once again it’s important that everyone takes on board themselves and realize that this is done to try and reduce the deaths on our roads and you

know especially where you’re living to keep in mind because when you’re familiar you can sometimes get over confident and just remember that these reduced speed limits are there to

to protect people and it’s all about awareness it is that whole process here is to try and reduce the risk for everyone”

David Martin from the Road Safety Authority said , “These roads primarily serve local traffic and provide access to homes, farms, and small rural communities. But managing speed is one of the most effective ways to reduce fatalities and injuries in traffic road collisions. And remember as well that it is not a target, that’s a limit.”

Why the Change in Speed Limits?

The Irish Government’s Road Safety Strategy 2021–2030 aims to reduce road deaths and serious injuries by 50% by 2030. Research has shown that speed contributes to a third of fatal collisions, and reducing speed significantly decreases the risk of such tragedies.

The Speed Limit Review, published in September 2023, recommends lowering speed limits on urban, local, and national secondary roads. The reduction of speed on rural local roads from 80 km/h to 60 km/h is the first phase of this process. Further phases will address speed limits in urban areas and on national roads.

How Will Speed Limits Be Enforced?

Speeding on rural local roads will be penalized as an offence, with enforcement carried out by An Garda Síochána. This will include the use of speed-detection equipment, mobile vans, and static cameras. The Gardaí have stressed that from February 7th, exceeding the new speed limit will result in prosecution.

More Information

For detailed information on speed limits, visit gov.ie/speedlimits. For County Wexford, please contact the Wexford County Council Roads Department at (053) 9196000 or email speedlimits@wexfordcoco.ie.

