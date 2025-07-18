Speeding Fines and Penalty Points on N25 New Ross to Waterford Road Revoked Due to Administrative Error

Hundreds of speeding fines and penalty points issued to motorists on the N25 (New Ross to Waterford road) have been revoked following an error identified by An Garda Síochána.

The issue affects 914 Fixed Charge Notices (FCNs) issued for speeding offences detected by a static speed camera on the N25 in Kilkenny between 30 May and 30 June 2025. Gardaí confirmed that an administrative error in entering the offence location led to incorrect notices being issued.

Of the 914 FCNs:

128 motorists paid the fines and received penalty points.

56 motorists paid the fines, but points had not yet been applied when the error was identified.

730 notices remained unpaid and thus had no points attached.

The mistake was discovered on 30 June 2025 and immediately corrected. The static speed camera resumed valid operations from 4 July 2025. Gardaí have assured the public that the error was isolated to this specific camera.

“An Garda Síochána takes full responsibility for this error,” said Chief Superintendent David Harrington of Roads Policing. “We regret any inconvenience caused and remain committed to ensuring the accuracy and fairness of road traffic enforcement.”

A full review of all offence locations associated with static and average speed cameras has since been conducted. Additional oversight measures are now in place to prevent similar errors in the future.

An Garda Síochána has begun contacting affected motorists by post. Those who paid fines will be refunded and any associated penalty points removed automatically. No action is required from motorists, but those with concerns can contact the FCN Help Desk on 0818 50 60 80.

No court summonses were issued in relation to these notices.

The Departments of Justice and Transport, the Road Safety Authority, and other relevant bodies have been informed of the situation.

