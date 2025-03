A sperm whale has been spotted off the Wexford coast.

The 40 foot whale was spotted a short distance from the coast of Duncannon and Arthurstown earlier today.

Drone footage and images have been shared online by Damien Burke and others. A fishing boat was seen making its way towards the mammel to try and move it along.

It is now believed to have made it’s way toward Dunmore East to deeper waters.

Locals say something like this has never been seen before in the area.

