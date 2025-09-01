Spike Bridge Upgrade Works to Begin in Courtown Woods Next Week

Coillte has announced that essential upgrade and replacement works will begin on Spike Bridge in Courtown Woods next Monday 8th September 2025. The works are expected to take up to two weeks to complete.

To allow for the upgrades to take place safely, Spike Bridge and some nearby trails will be temporarily closed. Coillte is asking all walkers and visitors for their patience and understanding during this time.

The bridge was recently closed due to structural issues and safety concerns. The replacement project aims to ensure safe access for visitors and protect one of the most popular features of the forest.

In a statement to South East Radio News Ken Sweeney, Regional Manager with Coillte, said:

“We are delighted to be commencing works for the upgrade of Spike Bridge. These works would not be possible without the continued support of the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht. This project will restore a key feature of Courtown Woods and greatly enhance the visitor experience. We appreciate the cooperation of the community and visitors during the period of works and kindly ask people to abide by all safety signage.”

Courtown Woods is one of 250 recreational forests managed by Coillte across Ireland. The organisation aims to double this number to 500 to support local communities and promote outdoor wellbeing.

For updates on the works and trail access, visit www.coillte.ie.

