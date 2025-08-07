SSE Airtricity awards over €280,000 in sustainability funding to community initiatives in Wexford and Carlow 

SSE Airtricity has announced over €280,000 in funding for sustainability projects in Wexford and Carlow through its Generation Green Community Fund. The five projects are among 56 community-led sustainability initiatives across the island of Ireland to receive full funding through the €5 million fund. The initiatives aim to develop long-term sustainability and biodiversity activities for their local areas; and to foster green curriculum and school funding. The funding will also support the launch of Ireland’s first ever Climate Action Accelerator, giving young people the tools, confidence and mentoring they need to tackle climate challenges in their own communities: 1. Clonroche National School 2. YolaHedge School 3. The Big Idea House 4. ACT – Accelerating Change Together 5. Teen-Turn The Generation Green Community Fund reflects SSE Airtricity’s long-term commitment to supporting the communities it serves, with a focus on enabling meaningful environmental and social change. The fund was developed following extensive engagement with community groups across Ireland, who helped shape its priorities around education, biodiversity, infrastructure, and climate adaptation.

Wexford case study project: YolaHedge School

YolaHedge School is set to transform a neglected site into a vibrant biodiversity hub. The project will include safe public access via non-slip walkways and viewing platforms, along with strategic planting of native wetland species to enrich local habitats. The initiative will deliver a lasting, sustainable ecological resource for the entire community.

Carlow case study project: The B!g Idea

The B!g Idea challenges young people across Ireland to find creative solutions to address critical environmental, sustainability and climate change issues. Students across Ireland decide which global challenges most apply to them and their communities based on UN SDGs, then research their chosen challenge in order to develop their ideas to make positive change within their communities. By guiding students through creative thinking methods and providing them with relevant information on green transition issues, the project helps more young people across Ireland create innovative ideas to tackle climate issues within their communities.

Announcing the funding allocations, Stephen Gallagher, Managing Director of SSE Airtricity, said: “We’re delighted to support these projects – along with a whole range of other ambitious, community-led sustainability projects across the island of Ireland – through our Generation Green Community Fund. Achieving net zero is a shared responsibility, and these initiatives show how vital local leadership is in Ireland’s green energy transition.

“We have listened to the needs of our communities, and they’ve told us what matters most – from improving biodiversity to enhancing local infrastructure and education. We understand the challenges many projects and groups face in accessing funding resources, and we’re proud to play a part in enabling them to create lasting environmental and social impact.”

Welcoming the funding from the SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund a spokesperson for YolaHedge School, said: “This funding will bring ‘Tadland’ back to life as a wetland amenity for use by our 50+ young users every week, with a walkway and a viewing area. It will promote biodiversity which will help our bees and our community garden. Our many other users and members will have a fresh amenity to explore and enjoy.

Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, Founder & CEO, The B!G Idea said: ““This funding from the SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund means the world to us and to the young people we work with every day. It gives us the chance to go even deeper into climate education, supporting students who are often overlooked and helping them realise that their ideas really can make a difference.”

“With this support, we’re launching Ireland’s first ever Climate Action Accelerator, giving young people the tools, confidence and mentoring they need to tackle climate challenges in their own communities. It’s about building belief, sparking action, and creating hope for a better future, led by the next generation.”

John Ryan, Principal Clonroche NS, said: “We are incredibly grateful to receive funding from the SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund, which will make a huge difference to our school. Thanks to their generous contribution, we are developing a brand-new Sensory Trail on our school grounds – a vital outdoor space designed to support the physical, emotional, and sensory needs of all our pupils, particularly those with additional needs.

“This project will transform a section of the playing area into an engaging, inclusive, and calming environment that promotes movement, mindfulness, and exploration. It will be utilised by the children in both Clonroche N.S. and Clonroche Community Playschool and will feature tactile stations, climbing and coordination equipment as well as a slide, among others – helping to reduce stress, improve focus, and support wellbeing. As a small, rural DEIS school with a diverse population, this support will allow us to make a truly lasting investment in the happiness, health, and learning of our pupils.”

The 56 funded initiatives across the island of Ireland span a wide range of focus areas including renewable energy upgrades, biodiversity restoration, climate resilience planning, and sustainability education – and were selected for their innovation, local impact, and alignment with Ireland’s climate goals. Sustainability education and STEM initiatives have been awarded over €800,000; while almost €1m has been awarded to green infrastructure and energy upgrade projects, with over a quarter of a million people across Ireland to benefit from the full range of initiatives.

Supporting Ireland’s climate targets Funding applications have been administered in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals, with a view to supporting Ireland’s climate targets. On completion, the 56 projects have the potential to reduce Ireland’s carbon emissions by 2,500 tonnes annually, supporting government’s 2030 targets. The SSE Airtricity Generation Green Fund will help embed lasting habits and environmental awareness across communities. Community buildings and facilities will receive energy-efficient upgrades in order to cut energy use by 40%. Eco-friendly transport options will reduce car journeys and lower emissions, while community projects will divert 500 tonnes of waste from landfill each year. In addition, more than 45,000 people will benefit from improved sustainability education through the fund. Getting to net zero is in everyone’s interest and local communities will be at the heart of the energy transition. That’s why the SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund is supporting a wide range of groups and supporting their vision.

