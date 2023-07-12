St Aidan’s respite services in Gorey re-opening set back

St Aidan’s respite services in Gorey will now not reopen in August as planned.

The revelations come despite hiring 15 new staff members. Having been forced into closing the services on May 1 due to staffing issues, the centre had initially intended to close for 12 weeks while it addressed issues around recruitment.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer Eimear Mannion said due to the lengthy vetting processes in the sector, they wouldn’t have enough new employees started in time to facilitate the reopening of respite on August 1st.

The exact date or a time period for when the service is likely to reopen is unknown.