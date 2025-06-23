St Annes Rathangan Victorious In John West Feile

The victorious St Anne’s Rathangan side following the John West Féile na nGael Camogie and Hurling Division One Plate Finals 2025 at Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence.

Sponsored for the tenth time by John West, it is one of the biggest underage sporting events on the continent.

From left: Kevin Doyle, Wexford Coaching Officer; Anne-Claire Monde, John West; Brian Kennedy captain, Diarmuid O’Cathail, Cathaoirleach National Féile Committee; Dermot Ryan, Cathaoirleach Coiste na nÓg, Wexford and Sebastien Giraud, John West. Pic: Mary Browne, Browne’s Photography.