St Joseph’s Estate, in Ballymurn wins Best Estate in the County

St Joseph’s Estate, in Ballymurn has won Best Estate in the County at this year’s Wexford County Council Annual Residents Awards. In presenting the award, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr. John Fleming said: ‘Resident’s associations throughout the county as well as individual local authority tenants have been working hard to maintain and improve their communal spaces. The pride that is taken both individually and collectively was evident as the judges worked their way through the County. They saw beautiful planting schemes, well maintained green areas, communal orchards and composting and upcycling projects, some of which are on display here today. Today is a great opportunity for Wexford County Council to acknowledge all that hard work’.

The competition which has not been held since 2019 was re-launched earlier this year.39 Resident’s Associations and 27 individual entries were received all of an exceptionally high standard making for a difficult decision for the judges.Awards for the best estate and best garden in each district were presented by the respective District Cathaoirleach.

Mindful of our ongoing efforts and obligations regarding Climate Change, this year saw a new award introduced for Best Biodiversity Initiative, and a Special Award for ingenuity in Upcycling. So impressive was the standard of entries that the judges awarded Special Achievement awards to acknowledge all the hard work being done in so many estates throughout the County.

The full list of awards include:

Best Estate in the County: St Joseph’s Estate, Ballymurn

Best Estate in each District

Gorey/Kilmuckridge – Ounavarra Park, Ballycanew

New Ross – Beechview, Newbawn

Enniscorthy – Cloney Park, Davidstown

Wexford – Mill Haven, Castlebridge

Rosslare – St Brendan’s Estate, Rosslare

Best Garden in each district:

Gorey/Kilmuckridge District John Doyle, Orchard Way, Camolin

New Ross Rosemary Rossiter, St Martins

Enniscorthy – Kathleen Fortune, Rosemary Heights

Rosslare – Mary Tubritt, St James Drive, Tomhaggard

