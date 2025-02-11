St Patrick’s School in Enniscorthy set on fire over the weekend

The old St Patrick’s School in Enniscorthy was set on fire last Sunday, in what Gardaí are calling a senseless crime.

Two fires were set at the school in broad daylight and Gardaí are appealing for information from locals or anyone who may have dashcam footage to help identify the culprits.A full investigation has now been launched into the fires.

The former St Patrick’s Special School building has been targeted by people engaging in anti-social behaviour in the past.

Gardaí say three youths were observed running from the general location on Sunday between 3 and 3:30pm. The suspects were wearing black clothing and anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen something is being asked to contact Gardaí.

