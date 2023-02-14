We are feeling the love here in South East Radio this morning as we celebrate St. Valentine’s Day.

But who was St. Valentine and where or how did it all begin?!

The legend of St. Valentine is a little shrouded in mystery with the catholic church recognising at least three different saints named Valentine or Valentinus. All were Martyrs. Some say that Valentine was a priest who served during the third century in Rome. Emperor Claudius II decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families so he outlawed marriage for young men. So Valentine, realizing the injustice of this continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret.

Or other legends suggest that it was Saint Valentine of Terni, a bishop, who was the true namesake of the holiday.

Or was Valentine killed for attempting to help Christians escape harsh Roman prisons, where they were often beaten and tortured. Did an imprisoned Valentine actually send the first “valentine” greeting himself after he fell in love with a young girl—possibly his jailor’s daughter—who visited him during his confinement. Before his death, it is alleged that he wrote her a letter signed “From your Valentine,” an expression of course that is still in use today.

Some Valentine facts!

Valentine greetings were popular as far back as the Middle Ages

The oldest known valentine still in existence today was a poem written in 1415 by Charles, Duke of Orleans, to his wife while he was imprisoned in the tower of London

By 1900 printed cards began to replace written letters due to improvements in printing technology. Ready-made cards were an easy way for people to express their emotions in a time when direct expression of one’s feelings was discouraged.

Today an estimated 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year

Nowadays the best admission of love is to update your Facebook status to “In a Relationship”!

The most ideal proposal is on a deserted beach on you guessed it Valentines Day!

James is the sexiest male name while Sarah tops the list for ladies

Favourtie Valentine movie is Pretty Woman with Bridget Jones in 2nd place

I’m just a girl standing in front of a boy makes it in as the favourite quote

What do we look for in a good partner?

Well according to a recent survey these following traits are what makes us look twice!

A good cook

Someone we can trust

Someone to make us laugh

Intelligence

Someone who’s honest and kind

Similiar lifestyle and hobbies

And finally on this day of love did you know that hugging is one of the best things you can do!

Why you say? Well….. Hugging helps lower our stress throughout the day. …

Hugs can also give our immune system a healthy boost. …

Hugs might even lower heart rates and blood pressure. …

A few good squeezes could lead to decreased depression. So sending hugs on this St Valentines Day to each and every one of our listeners today