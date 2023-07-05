St Vincent De Paul in Wexford look ahead to summer church gate collection

St Vincent De Paul in Wexford are appealing for funding once again ahead of their summer fundraiser this weekend.

The Wexford branch of the society say calls for help this year have significantly increased and have stressed the importance of this weekend’s collections.

The charity will be doing collections at church gates across Wexford town on the 8th and 9th of July.

Speaking ahead of the fundraiser Mary Dempsey from St Vincent De Paul explained that the money will go towards providing the basics for people in Wexford who need it the most.

If you cannot make a donation in person this weekend you can donate via the website here; https://www.svp.ie/stores/vincents-wexford/