Stalled & Struggling Capital Projects in Schools in Gorey highlighted in the Dail

TD for North Wexford and South Wicklow Brian Brennan has raised the issue of the speed of progress of current capital projects in schools in the dail last night, (Tuesday March 4th)

Deputy Brennan raised the issue with the Minister for Education Helen McEntee

Speaking in the Dáil the Fine gael TD from Gorey raised concerns about stalled or struggling capital projects:

“Take, for example, Colaiste Bride, plans are approved for a wonderful new school, but there’s currently no commitment to include work on a sports pitch. With over 1,000 students, the exclusion of a functional pitch for outdoor sports would be a huge oversight. Gorey Community School. This school is the largest school in Gorey, but has a serious problem with leaks throughout the building. The roof is a complete mess, causing a serious health and safety problem for pupils and staff”.



Mr. Brennan said we need to provide the best opportunities for our students. He said it is essential that we expedite the processes.

