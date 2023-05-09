Wexford dog owners are being warned of a poisonous blue green algae in fresh water ponds near Curracloe beach.

Local Vet Martin Breen has revealed that he has treated 2 dogs for toxic shock in the last number of days after they ingested water with the harmful bacteria in it near the Raven Wood Nature Reserve and near Curracloe beach.

Some blue-green algae produce toxins or poisons which are harmful for both humans and pets and avoiding the water is advised. Though often referred to as algae, blue-green algae are not algae at all, but types of bacteria called cyanobacteria. They are normally present in bodies of water and common in Minnesota. This type of bacteria thrives in warm, nutrient-rich water. When conditions are right, the blue-green algae can grow quickly forming “blooms.” Certain varieties of blue-green algae can produce toxins that are linked to illness in humans and animals.

Speaking on ‘Morning Mix’ Martin Breen said that he has had 2 cases this week where dogs displayed toxic shock “Blue-green algal blooms are often described as looking like pea soup or spilled green paint”. He added that “Among the symptoms to look out for in your dog are seizures, vomiting/loss of appetite, lethargy and diarrhoea or blood in the stool.”

You can hear the full interview with Martin Breen here: https://pod.space/morningmix/stark-warning-for-wexford-dog-owners

