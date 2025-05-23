Static Speed Camera Goes Live Today

A new static speed camera will commence operations in the South East later today.

The camera, on a road very familiar to Wexford motorists will go live at midday.

The new static speed camera, located on the N80 on the main Bunclody to Carlow road, is the 59th such camera to be installed in the country.

Its location, just south of Graguenaspidoge and the Fighting Cocks, is close to a notorious accident black spot, which has seen multiple road traffic collisions over the past number of years.

5 people have lost their lives in two separate accidents on the stretch since January 2024.

When the camera goes live later today, anyone caught speeding in excess of 100 kilometres per her at the site will receive a fixed charge notice consisting of a €160 fine accompanied by three penalty points.

The Carlow camera adds to new static safety cameras already in operation in various parts of the country, including one on the R772 Arklow Road in Gorey, which began its operation earlier this month.

Related