A Status Orange Rain Warning for Co. Wexford this morning could lead to flooding.

Kilkenny and Waterford are also under the orange warning until 1am tomorrow morning while a number of counties are under various yellow warnings. Met Éireann forecaster Mark Bowe says it’s particularly concerning as the ground is already saturated after Storm Babet

Heavy and persistent rain with thundery downpours is expected and Wexford County Council say they are monitoring weather conditions.

You can report any flooding issues on the council’s 24-hour line 053 9196000.

