A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for Wexford until 1pm tomorrow as Storm Babet makes landfall.

The Road Safety Authority is warning motorists to take extra care today as spells of heavy rain and strong winds are expected. Possible Impacts include localised flooding, poor visibility

and difficult driving conditions.

A Status Orange rain warning is in place for Kerry, Cork and Waterford until 1 o’clock this afternoon, with a Status Yellow warning also in effect for the rest of Munster and Kilkenny. A similar yellow warning for Connacht will come into place at midday today and last until 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

