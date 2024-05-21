Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Co. Wexford

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Co. Wexford.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy downpours and thunderstorms across Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford.There is also a warning for storms across Northern Ireland, putting the entire eastern coast of the island in the Yellow.

The warning has been in place since 10 o clock and will remain in place until 9 o’clock tonight.

Motorists are advised to take extra care, due to the risk of spot flooding, difficult traveling conditions, and poor visibility.

