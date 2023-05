A Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for County Wexford.

Met Eireann is warning of intense showers with scattered thunderstorms and possible hail. The warning effects 6 counties including Wexford from 1pm until 7pm.

The other counties include Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Meath, and Wicklow

There is the possibility of Spot flooding and motorists are being warned of possible hazardous travelling conditions.