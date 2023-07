Met √Čireann has today (Wednesday, July 5) issued a Status Yellow warning for potato blight for the entire country.

The national forecaster has said that weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will affect many parts of the country, particularly in the west.

The warning will be valid until midday on Saturday (July 8).

Opportunities for spraying will be limited due to unsettled conditions with rain or showers expected on most days.