Stena Line to Withdraw Rosslare–Cherbourg Ferry Service This September

Stena Line has announced that it will discontinue its Rosslare to Cherbourg ferry service at the end of September 2025. The decision follows a comprehensive strategic review aimed at optimizing the company’s network and operations.

In a statement, the ferry operator explained that the move is intended to allow a stronger focus on its Irish Sea operations.

“These plans have been developed after an extensive review with the intention of strengthening the company’s investment in the Irish Sea, whilst delivering the most efficient use of the company’s resources,” the company said.

At this time, it remains unclear whether the route’s closure will result in any job losses.

Stena Line has confirmed that its customer service team will contact passengers who have booked travel on the Rosslare–Cherbourg route for dates beyond the service’s final voyage in September.

Rosslare Cathaoirleach hopes they revisit this decision

