Respite service in Gorey remains closed

Councillor Andrew Bolger today updated South East Radio about the closure of St. Aidans Day Care Service in Gorey.

Back on May 1st the centre announced its closure of all of its respite services at Mulcahy House for a twelve-week period, citing staffing challenges as a reason behind the closure.

The facility remains closed at this time and Councillor Bolger is urging for the necessary funding to be put in place to ensure the correct staff can be allocated.

He went on to state that currently the HSE are working to assess the needs of some of the people that use the service to try to provide alternative supports.