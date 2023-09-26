Storm Agnes to hit Wexford hard on Wednesday

Co. Wexford looks set to be in the firing line for tomorrows storm Agnes.

24 counties including Wexford will come under a Status Yellow wind and rain warning, with Storm Agnes expected to make landfall tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned of the potential for flooding and power outages. The warning will be in place from 7am until midnight tomorrow.

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather spoke to South East Radio and says Wexford will be hit hard:

“The East Coast is right in the firing line for Agnes. So we are looking at strong winds and heavy rain tomorrow morning.”

