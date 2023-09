Storm Agnes to hit Wexford hard on Wednesday

Co. Wexford looks set to be in the firing line for tomorrows storm Agnes.

24 counties including Wexford will come under a Status Yellow wind and rain warning, with Storm Agnes expected to make landfall tomorrow.

Met √Čireann has warned of the potential for flooding and power outages. The warning will be in place from 7am until midnight tomorrow.

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather spoke to South East Radio and says Wexford will be hit hard:

“The East Coast is right in the firing line for Agnes. So we are looking at strong winds and heavy rain tomorrow morning.”

