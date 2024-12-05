Storm Darragh brings a yellow wind warning for Wexford for tomorrow

A Yellow wind warning is coming into effect in Wexford tomorrow from 3pm.

Weather warnings have been upgraded to orange in some part of the country for tomorrow, as another named storm approaches.

Most areas will see wet and windy conditions from tomorrow.

Storm Darragh will bring strong winds which may cause damage to power lines, fallen trees and very difficult travelling conditions.

The orange alert comes into effect for counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal at 10 o’clock tomorrow night, lasting until 7 on Saturday morning.

A yellow wind warning will apply to the rest of the country from 3pm tomorrow until 3pm on Saturday.

The wind warning turns Orange from Saturday with a danger of :

• Fallen trees

• Damage to power lines

• Very difficult travelling conditions

• Damage to temporary structures

• Wave overtopping

Valid: 00:00 Saturday 07/12/2024 to 09:00 Saturday 07/12/2024

