Another Weather advisory has been issued by Met Eireann.

It comes as Storm Eowyn is forecast to track across Ireland.

Very strong to gale force winds are expected across the country with the potential for damaging wind gusts and disruption in places.

High seas and spells of heavy rain are expected.

Event : Advisory

: Advisory Valid from : Tue. 21/01 @ 11AM

: Tue. 21/01 @ 11AM Valid to : Sat. 25/01 @ 12AM (midnight)

: Sat. 25/01 @ 12AM (midnight) Affected Areas: Ireland

