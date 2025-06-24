Strong Skepticism Of Both Israel And The United States

Speaking about the current ceasefire and tensions in the Middle East, former MEP Mick Wallace has expressed strong skepticism about the intentions and actions of both Israel and the United States, whom he describes as the main threats to peace in the region. Speaking to Alan Corcoran, the former MEP believes grassroots activism over political leadership is the way forward

Earlier today both sides said a ceasefire had been agreed but Mick Wallace is of the belief that Israel frequently violates ceasefires, citing over 1,000 breaches with Lebanon and recent civilian deaths in South Lebanon.

He suggests Iran’s recent military retaliation, including hitting Tel Aviv, has surprised Israel and demonstrated its capability. However, he argues that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons but rather defending its sovereignty.

Wallace labels Israel an “apartheid and racist state,” claiming it has committed genocide in Gaza and engaged in illegal military actions across the region. He states the U.S. enables these actions, referring to Israel as “the largest U.S. military base in the world.”

He was dismissive about U.S. and Israeli claims about Iran posing a nuclear threat as false and politically motivated, aimed at destabilising Iran and pursuing regime change.

The former MEP defended his stance as one grounded in truth, peace, and opposition to imperialism. He denies being “anti-Western” and says those who criticize him are uncomfortable with his challenge to mainstream narratives.

He advocates for grassroots activism over political leadership, and wants people to resist colonialism, imperialism, and to support peace and national sovereignty worldwide.

