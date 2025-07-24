Sunflower Field in Kilmuckridge Blooms for a Vital Cause

The sunflower field in Kilmuckridge, County Wexford, is back in bloom — and this year’s crop is not only spectacular, it’s also supporting a vital community cause.

Organised by Councillor Mary Farrell and her team of local volunteers, the sunflower field is open daily from 10am to 8pm, welcoming visitors to pick sunflowers and donate in aid of the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy. The official opening will take place this Friday at 7:30pm, and everyone is invited to attend for tea, biscuits, and a celebration of hope.

“It’s not just about cancer’s sadness — it’s about survival, support, and hope,” said Mary. “This field is about community spirit, remembrance, and coming together.”

The land, generously donated for a second year by the Hamell family, is now filled with bright yellow blooms and winding walking trails, creating a space for joy, reflection, and connection.

Cllr Farrell notes that while events like Hope & Dream 10 are essential, the Hope Centre urgently needs ongoing funding to expand its services — especially as it plans a venue move to accommodate growing demand.

Located in the heart of Kilmuckridge (Eircode Y25 VY1), the sunflower field is expected to stay open for four weeks, depending on weather and bloom conditions.

All are welcome to visit, pick a flower, make a donation, and support a centre that continues to make a life-changing impact across the county.

