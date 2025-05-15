Sunshine Is Here To Stay Thanks To A Rare ‘Omega Block’

We’re in for a stretch of glorious sunshine and high temperatures that could last well into next week — and possibly even beyond.

The settled weather is being driven by a rare atmospheric event known as an Omega Block. This phenomenon occurs when a large area of high pressure becomes “stuck” between two low-pressure systems. The name comes from the shape of the weather pattern, which resembles the Greek letter Omega (Ω) when viewed on a map.

The result? Dry, warm, and stable conditions over the region affected by the high pressure — in this case, Ireland and parts of Western Europe.

Forecasters say this blocking pattern is likely to keep rain at bay until at least the middle of next week. With temperatures expected to stay well above average for this time of year, the country can look forward to clear skies, plenty of sunshine, and a real taste of summer.

Time to dust off the sunglasses and enjoy the sunshine — but don’t forget the sunscreen 😎

Related