Sunshine, Smiles, and Spokes

Glorious sunshine, community spirit, and the joyful ring of bicycle bells marked a successful morning at the Gorey Bike Fest & Slow Roll on Sunday, 11th May.

Held in the vibrant setting of the Town Park, the event drew a large and diverse crowd of adults and children, all ready to kick off Bike Week in County Wexford.

Organised by the Gorey Pedestrian & Cycling Association in collaboration with Wexford County Council, the festival offered something for everyone. From face painting and balance bike games for the little ones to slow bike races and e-bike demonstrations for curious adults, the morning was packed with fun, education, and healthy activity.

But the highlight of the day was undoubtedly the Slow Roll Cycle, a leisurely 2.5km ride from the Town Park into the heart of Gorey and back. Led by the flashing blue lights of the Gorey Gardaí, around 50 cyclists of all ages and abilities took to the streets, creating a vibrant procession that turned heads and brought smiles to bystanders.

After the ride, participants were treated to refreshments provided by the Coffee Pod Café, giving everyone a chance to relax and refuel under the warm sun.

Clinton Donovan, Wexford County Council’s newly-appointed Cycling & Walking Officer, praised the event and its participants:

“It was fantastic to see the children cycling safely as a group around the streets and hopefully it will help show that cycling can be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere – even in a town centre environment.”

He also commended the local motorists for their patience and support during the ride, noting the positive atmosphere contributed greatly to the experience for both cyclists and spectators.

With recent infrastructure improvements like Safe Routes to School, new traffic calming schemes, and segregated cycle lanes, the Gorey Pedestrian and Cycling Association remains optimistic that the town is on the right path toward a safer, more cycle-friendly future.

As Bike Week continues across the county, events like this show that active travel is not just possible—but enjoyable, inclusive, and community-building

