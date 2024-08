A super blue moon will light up the sky tonight and tomorrow night.

It’s called a ‘blue’ moon, not because of its colour, but because its the second full moon inside a calendar month.

A super moon is labelled this way because it’s closer to Earth than normal – the distance can fluctuate by up to 15 per cent.

Speaking to South East Radio news David Moore from Astronomy Ireland told Wexford listeners when best to view this Super Moon

