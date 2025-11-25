SuperValu Enniscorthy Named Off Licence of the Year

SuperValu Enniscorthy has been awarded the prestigious Small/Medium Store Off Licence of the Year at the Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards, held on Thursday, 20th November, at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel. Chosen from over 220 SuperValu stores nationwide, Enniscorthy stood out among 29 finalists. Representatives Rosaleen Casey, Mary Murphy and Cormac Pettitt were on hand to accept the award, celebrating their store’s exceptional performance in customer service, innovation, and store presentation.

Although SuperValu St. Aidan’s was another Wexford finalist, they did not take home the top prize but enjoyed the evening’s festivities, which included a cocktail reception, a wine-pairing dinner, and entertainment from comedian Chris Kent.

The award-winning stores were honoured with an exclusive trip to Nashville to visit the home of Jack Daniel’s.

The competition, judged by Michael Cunningham, recognised the hard work and dedication of the winning teams, with John Cassidy of Edward Dillon praising their efforts and innovation.

