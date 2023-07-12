Support scheme for Wexford Small Businesses affected by flooding

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney T.D. today (12th of July 2023) opened the Emergency Humanitarian Support Scheme to small businesses, sports clubs, community and voluntary organisations unable to secure flood insurance and affected by recent flooding in Co Wexford.

Minister Coveney said:

“As with similar weather events in the past, we will work with businesses in the affected areas to get them back on their feet.

This Scheme is set up to provide urgent assistance to businesses that were unable, through no fault of their own, to get insurance to help with the costs of repairing the damage caused by flooding. The Irish Red Cross Society will administer and make payments under the Scheme on behalf of my department”.

The scheme is a humanitarian support payment towards the costs of returning small businesses, sporting, voluntary and community premises to their pre-flood condition including the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings and damaged stock where relevant. The scheme will not provide a contribution to loss of earnings or loss of business goodwill.

This financial support is targeted at small businesses (up to 20 employees), sports clubs and community and voluntary organisations and will have two stages:

1.The first stage will commence immediately and will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred. It is anticipated that this will meet the needs for the majority of those affected. The intention is to process payments as fast as possible.

In the event, that the premises have incurred significant damages above €5,000, businesses can apply for additional financial support, following an assessment by the Irish Red Cross. The total level of support available for both stages combined is capped at €20,000.

Applications forms for support will be available on the Irish Red Cross Society website: www.redcross.ie