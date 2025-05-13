Support the Wexford Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind This Guide Dog Day

The Wexford volunteer fundraising branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is calling on the public for support during Guide Dog Day 2025

Locals can show their support at two key events:

Saturday, 24 May – Public Collection in Wexford Town

Sunday, 25 May at 11am – Take the Lead Walk at Kelly’s Wood, Camlin (registration required)

Launched by charity ambassador Roy Keane, Guide Dog Day will see communities across Ireland join forces through street collections, awareness walks, and a national competition to win dinner with the football legend. (Tickets are available exclusively at GuideDogs.ie – €10 each or 6 for €50. T&Cs apply.)

All funds raised will directly support the breeding, training, and care of service dogs for people who are vision impaired, children with autism, and students who need increased mobility and independence.

Operating at an annual cost of over €5 million, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind receives just 15% of its funding from the government. The remaining 85% comes from the generosity of the public, corporate sponsors, and legacy donations.

Providing all services free of charge, it costs €53,000 to breed, train, and care for just one service dog.

This year, the charity aims to transform the lives of 70 families.

Tim O’Mahony, CEO, said:

“Thanks to last year’s generosity, we successfully placed 48 Guide and Assistance Dogs, along with 5 Community Dogs. But the demand is growing fast — especially among school-aged children with autism, a population projected to rise by over 30% in the next decade. We need public support now more than ever to keep up with that growing need. Together, we can ensure that no family is left waiting for the life-changing support of a service dog.”

Supporters are encouraged to:

Donate during the Wexford Town collection on May 24

Register and take part in the Take the Lead Walk on May 25 at Kelly’s Wood, Camlin

Enter to win dinner with Roy Keane at GuideDogs.ie

