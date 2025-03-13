Survey by Failte Ireland found 75% of tourists to Wexford in 2023 were from Dublin and Leinster

A survey by Failte Ireland found 75% of tourists to Wexford in 2023 were from Dublin or Leinster.

The figures showed out of the 919,000 visitors to our county that year 726,000 were from Dublin and Leinster.

The numbers come as Visit Wexford welcomes a new chair Robert Miller, speaking on Morning Mix earlier he explained the need to tap into the markets in other regions across Ireland.

Meanwhile, a drop in international tourists to Ireland this year is set to continue for St Patrick’s Day.

Visitor numbers fell by 25% in January when compared with last year.

Dublin Airport says the cap on passengers means less seat capacity to bring in tourists this weekend.

