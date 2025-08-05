Survey Works Begin on O’Hanrahan Bridge Ahead of Major Refurbishment

Motorists in New Ross are advised that a 24-hour stop-go traffic system is now in place on O’Hanrahan Bridge as essential survey works get underway. The works mark the first step in a major refurbishment project planned for early next year, as the bridge approaches its 60th anniversary and undergoes a full structural assessment.

Independent Councillor Michael Sheehan has reassured locals and visitors that New Ross remains open for business, with multiple access routes available — particularly for those attending the upcoming Fleadh. “The bypass and the Rose FitzGerald Kennedy Bridge are fully open, so anyone travelling to town can still get in easily,” he said, speaking to South East Radio News.

He emphasised the importance of getting the works completed ahead of the new school term, noting that the project is being carried out by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) in collaboration with Wexford County Council. “This is just the survey phase — the QS work — and once that’s done, we’ll look at what’s next for the full upgrade.”

Despite the temporary traffic measures, Councillor Sheehan stressed: “The town is open — we’re welcoming everyone to come in and support New Ross.”

