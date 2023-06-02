Surveying for National Broadband Plan completed in Wexford

High speed connectivity on the way as over 3,440 Wexford homes, farms and businesses near the Ballynabola area see surveying work completed

Almost 3,600 homes, businesses and farms in Wexford can avail of a high-speed connection today

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) today announced that surveying works for over 3,440 Wexford premises in the Ballynabola deployment area are now completed.

In Wexford, there are approximately 23,000 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses, and schools. Under the National Broadband Plan, Wexford will see an investment of €88M in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

NBI crews have made substantial progress in Wexford, where 3,441 premises in the Ballynabola deployment area have recently completed surveying work. These initial works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts and includes the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of sub duct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

These vital survey works enable “Fibre -to-the-Home” network designs to be completed for each of the 23,000 plus premises in the Intervention Area, as identified by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

National Broadband Ireland contractors have been on the ground across the country and over 154,824 premises nationwide are available to order broadband with 41,975 homes and businesses connected to the NBI network so far.