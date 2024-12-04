Tadgh’s Christmas Toy Collection exceeds all expectation

This week, a beautiful story of generosity and compassion unfolded in Wexford, as Linda and Christy, a local couple, made a remarkable donation to St. Gabriel’s Ward at Wexford General Hospital. Their heartfelt toy collection, which started as a personal mission to help children in need, was received with overwhelming gratitude by the hospital staff, who were truly “blown away” by the sheer number of gifts.

Linda and Christy’s journey began with a deeply personal experience. Their own son has been bravely battling a rare bleeding disorder called “von willebrand type 2m”. Tadgh regularly attends Crumlin and WGH.

The nurses who treat him weekly at WGH kindly give Tadhg presents every week & the other kids also.

During their son’s treatment, Linda and Christy witnessed firsthand the powerful impact of kindness, and the comfort that small gestures of care can bring to a child’s life. Inspired by their own experiences, they decided to launch a toy collection to support young patients who might be going through similar trials.

What began as a modest effort quickly grew into a heartwarming community-wide initiative. Linda and Christy reached out to friends, family, and local businesses, all of whom responded with open hearts. The generosity was nothing short of extraordinary—countless toys, books, and games, each one carefully selected to bring a smile to a child’s face, began pouring in.

Mary O Kane, St. Gabriel’s Ward Manager has expressed her gratitude and amazement at the overwhelming response. “We have everything from pyjamas to arts and crafts to board games and sensory toys” She continued, “How special they have made it for Christmas for children who are in hospital over the Christmas time”

The toys will be distributed to children receiving treatment, providing a much-needed source of comfort, distraction, and joy during their time in hospital. For the children, these toys represent more than just playthings; they offer a sense of normalcy, laughter, and a way to forget, if only for a moment, the challenges they face.

Linda and Christy’s incredible gesture is a shining example of how one family’s personal experience can spark a wave of kindness and support that touches the lives of many. Their generosity is a testament to the power of community, love, and the belief that even small acts of kindness can create ripples of positive change.

Special thanks from St Gabriels ward included, St Marys Maudlintown GAA, Rosslare Rangers U14, Londis The Faythe & Castlebridge, NVD New Ross, Kellys Hotel & Staff Rosslare, South East Radio, Whites Hotel, family, friends, colleagues & of course Tadgh & his family for organising such a huge event.