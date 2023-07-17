Taghmon centre receives €5,000 through The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund

The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has awarded €5,000 to Taghmon Family Resource Centre through its Heart of the Community Fund, which each year provides critical funding to a wide range of community organisations and charities on the island of Ireland. The Ireland Funds recognises the challenges organisations face in securing funding to build their capacity or meet their core costs, so the Heart of the Community Fund 2023 has provided grants to meet these needs. The grants awarded by the Heart of the Community Fund have been made possible by philanthropic gifts and fundraising events of The Ireland Funds America, the largest of The Ireland Funds’ global chapters.

Taghmon Family Resource Centre provides a wide range of services to its local community where unemployment is a major problem, supporting people’s wellbeing, learning and development.

This year’s grant round will provide a total of €930,000 in funding to 94 organisations in 24 counties across the island of Ireland under The Ireland Funds’ four pillars of support for Arts & Culture, Community Development, Education and Peace & Reconciliation.

Caitriona Fottrell, President and CEO of The Ireland Funds, said: “The not-for-profit sector in Ireland is the engine on the ground delivering vital services every day, in every community. We understand the significant challenges organisations face, in particular, to meet their core costs to keep that engine going. We believe in each organisation we fund. We believe in what they do, and how they do it. We know that by investing in them, we are positively impacting the communities they work with. The Heart of the Community Fund is supported by our events and our committed donors, and we are grateful their generosity will enable great work across the island of Ireland.”

Emma Bennett, Taghmon Family Resource Centre, said: “Thanks to The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund we can provide play therapy here at Taghmon Family Resource Centre. This funding is giving disadvantaged children and families uncomplicated access to crucial support directly in their community, improving chances of more positive outcomes for children. This therapeutic support will address emotional issues and trauma experienced by many of our children and will give them a brighter future. This service would not be possible without this funding and we are so grateful.”

The Ireland Funds is strategically positioned within the non-profit sector and has swiftly identified and prioritised vital areas of need including enhancing the quality of outcomes in education; disability support; engagement with the arts; family support services; assisting the elderly; encouraging sustainability; mental health and community support.

For more information on The Ireland Funds, please visit – http://irelandfunds.org