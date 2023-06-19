Talks are underway at the Labour Court over retained Fire Fighter dispute

Talks which aim to settle a dispute over retained fire services are underway at the Labour Court.

SIPTU, the union representing the firefighters, has told the court that employers need to acknowledge the need for extra resources and proper pay.

The employer – the local government management agency – is meeting the court separately, and an assessment will be made by the Labour Court later today. If a resolution isn’t reached, an all-out strike will take place from midnight.

Currently there is a 24 hour suspension to the strike action to allow for the talks today – meaning that the planned closures for Gorey and Wexford did not go ahead today.